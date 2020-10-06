Malco Theaters expands private screening program

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- The Malco Theaters location in Owensboro will be among the locations nationwide participating in an expanded private screening program for small groups.

Guests will be able to choose a location, select a film from the current inventory, and reserve an auditorium for a private screening for up to 20 people. An initial test program at theaters in Tennessee, Arkansas, and Mississippi was reportedly well received by customers and the program will expand to the Owensboro location in the coming weeks, though no date was set.

Reservations can be made online or on the Malco app.

(This story was originally published on October 6, 2020)

