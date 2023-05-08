HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- A man arrested in the Lamasco drug investigation has changed his plea to guilty.

Aaron Porter took a plea deal, resulting in one drug count being dismissed and two other counts to be served concurrently.

His jail time was suspended as long as he completes the drug abuse probation services. Porter was arrested along with over 20 other people in a drug investigation involving West Franklin Street last August.

EVSC School Board member and Lamasco owner Amy Word was also arrested. Word was also back in court today, where a judge granted her permission to travel next month.

Her next scheduled court appearance is set for July 10th.