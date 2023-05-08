HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Terrance Hardiman has accepted a plea agreement for his role in an alleged kickback scheme involving a Pigeon Township Trustee.

According to court documents, Hardiman pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of money laundering as part of the deal. Both charges carry a maximum possible sentence of 20 years in prison as well as a combined fine of $750,000.

According to the plea agreement, Pigeon Township Trustee Mariama Wilson, Director of Community Relations William Payne and Hardiman conspired in or around February of 2020 to execute an illegal kickback scheme. Documents say the three agreed to create fake invoices with inflated prices for various jobs on construction projects.

