EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — One person was arrested after police said he shot up a vehicle in Evansville.

Police said Kyle Brown, 21, went to a home on Ravenswood Drive early Saturday morning and fired 5 shots into a vehicle’s windshield.

Officers said they spotted Brown shortly after and he took off running.

Police said when they caught him, they found a loaded gun in his pocket.

According to a police report, Brown denied any involvement in shooting the vehicle.

Brown faces several charges including criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.