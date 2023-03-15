DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Deputies with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 100 block of Saint Anthony Road in response to a trespassing complaint. When deputies arrived to the scene, they say 28-year-old Robbie McClure was inside of a home and refused to leave. After attempting to escort McClure out of the home, deputies say he became combative and attempted to disarm two of them of their stun devices. McClure is also accused of hitting a deputy in the face, one in the chest, and attempted to choke a third.

McClure was eventually apprehended and taken to a local hospital to be medically cleared. He was booked into the Daviess County Detention Center.