EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police in Evansville said a Mt. Vernon man was arrested after an officer was hurt during a traffic stop early Friday morning.

Police said a vehicle was stopped on the Lloyd Expressway on the on-ramp from Boeke Road with its hazard lights on.

Police said the officer asked Dalton Adams, 27, for his ID and learned he had active warrants.

According to a police report, Adams then drove off, causing injuries to the officer.

Police said Adams was later found by K9 officers and was arrested.

He faces a long list of charges including battery committed with a deadly weapon.