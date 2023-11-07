HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A Greenville man was arrested after authorities say he fled from police and crashed into a Sheriff’s Office vehicle.

The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Department states an investigation into the distribution of narcotics has resulted in the arrest of Ronald Dillard, 52.

The department states Dillard led police on a chase from Greenville to Central City where Dillard was taken into custody after crashing into Sheriff’s Office vehicle.

Dillard was charged with Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st degree, 2nd or greater offense, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st degree and Wanton Endangerment, 1st degree.