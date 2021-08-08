Man arrested after hit-and-run sends two people to hospital

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police in Evansville are investigating a hit-and-run that sent two people to the hospital Sunday.

Officers said a couple was in a vehicle going eastbound on Bellemeade Avenue when they were hit by another driver who blew a stop sign at S. Alvord Blvd.

Both of the people in the first vehicle were sent to the hospital.

Police said the man who crashed into the couple took off running from the scene.

Officers later located Francisco Pablo, 19, and took him into custody.

Police said just a short time earlier, the same Pablo hit another car in a parking lot nearby.

He faces several charges, including leaving the scene of a crash.