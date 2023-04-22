EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police in Evansville said a man was arrested after a standoff Friday night.

According to a police report, dispatch got a call reporting someone with a gun was trying to break into their apartment.

Police said they later found the suspect, Vernon Barnes, in an apartment in the 700 block of West Michigan Street, but he refused to come out.

Officers said Barnes was threatening to shoot at police and showed a pistol from the window.

Shortly after that, police said they could hear gunshots coming from inside the home.

Officers said eventually Barnes came out of the apartment and surrendered.

He faces several charges, including criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.