MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (WEHT) – Police say officers were dispatched to the 4100 block of Willow Springs on December 12 for a person trespassing in a vacant apartment while possessing a firearm and narcotics. The Mount Vernon Police Department says they arrested Codie Jenkins,18, after he fled the scene.

Reports say a witness reported seeing Jenkins flee from the apartment before officers arrived. Officers searched the area and saw Jenkins get into a car, driving around the parking lot of the Time Square mall and they attempted to initiate a traffic stop.

Officers say Jenkins failed to stop and fled his car into a wooded area near Crossroads community hospital. According to authorities, officers overtook Jenkins in the wooded area and searched him.

Their search revealed cannabis, scales, packaging materials and a loaded handgun. Reports say the handgun was determined to be stolen from an offense in Centralia, Illinois.

Jenkins was arrested and transported to the Jefferson County Justice Center and charged with the following charges:

Armed Violence

Possession of a Firearm without a FOID Card

Jenkins bond has been set at $150,000.