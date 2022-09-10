OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office and the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force made an arrest Sunday morning at 8 a.m. after spotting a man with outstanding warrants.

According to the authorities, Donnie Simpson was observed driving with a suspended license by detectives who knew he had outstanding warrants for his arrest. Reports say detectives and deputies surrounded Simpson at the Minit Mart on 231 South in Beaverdam when Simpson ignored orders to get out of the car.

Deputies say units started to approach the suspect’s car when Simpson put the car into gear hitting a Sheriff’s deputy. The deputy reportedly jumped out of the way after being hit by the vehicle when Simpson hit the deputy’s cruiser before fleeing North on Highway 231.

Reports indicate Simpson was showing signs of being under the influence at the time. Police say when the suspect got to Davis Road, he lost control and wrecked the car in a cornfield before fleeing into the cornfield and into a bean field.

According to deputies, a perimeter was established before the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force, Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, Beaverdam Police, and Hartford Police, were able to catch Simpson in the bean field. Simpson was reportedly found to be under the influence of alcohol and other substances.

Simpson was arrested and transported to the Ohio County Detention Center on the follow charges: