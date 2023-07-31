HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- One person was arrested for shooting a gun in the parking lot of an Evansville bar.

Evansville Police Officers were sent to the ‘Corner Pocket’ bar on North Fulton Avenue for shots fired around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday morning. Police say that they heard 2 to 3 gunshots while in the parking lot, then observed 41 year old, Anthony Adams walking away from where the shots rang out. Officers say that the man then put a gun into the back of a pickup truck and began to walk away.

Adams was then placed in custody and transported to VCCC for criminal recklessness, he faces several charges including, criminal recklessness, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a stolen firearm. Adams’ bond was set at $3,000.