HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) –Police say a man is arrested after having a gun inside an Evansville school tonight.

Police say a call came in reporting a man with a gun at Lincoln Elementary. Police say a call came in reporting a man with a gun at Lincoln Elementary.

Police say they encountered the man, as he was coming out of the school. Police say he had a gun and was arrested.

There was a school activity going on at the time. Officers say the man did not pull out the gun and threaten anyone.

The suspect has not yet been identified.

Eyewitness News will keep you updated as more details emerge