DUBOIS, Co. Ind. (WEHT) — A Jasper man is facing several charges after police said he broke into a home wearing a gorilla mask stealing several items including a gun.

Jasper Police were alerted Monday of a residential burglary that happened Sunday.

Officers watched surveillance video that showed 36-year-old Kyle Coleman wearing a gorilla mask breaking into the home in the 500 block of Newton Street stealing several items including a gun.

A search warrant was issued for Kyle Coleman’s house where evidence was found connecting Coleman to the burglary including the handgun.

JPD also found marijuana and other non narcotic drugs.

Coleman is charged with burglary, theft, residential entry, neglect of a dependent, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, possession of legend drug, and maintaining a common nuisance.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.