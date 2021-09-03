Man charged in death of student waiting to board school bus

Crime scene tape cordons off a school bus as police officers from the Indiana State Police, Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department and Columbus Police Department investigate a hit and run involving a student and a vehicle at a bus stop on South Gladstone Avenue in Columbus, Ind., Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (Mike Wolanin/The Republic via AP)

COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — Prosecutors have formally charged a man in the hit-and-run death of a 16-year-old southern Indiana high school student preparing to board a school bus.

Court records show 25-year-old Shiam Sunder Shankara Subramanian of Columbus was charged Friday with felony leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and felony passing a school bus when the arm signal is extended causing death.

He’s being held on a $1.25 million bond.

Bartholomew County prosecutors requested that since Subramanian is a citizen of India and in the U.S. on a work visa, that he be required to surrender his passport to the court before posting bond.

Lily Streeval of Columbus was struck and killed Monday morning.