Man charged in death of student waiting to board school bus

COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — Prosecutors have formally charged a man in the hit-and-run death of a 16-year-old southern Indiana high school student preparing to board a school bus.
Court records show 25-year-old Shiam Sunder Shankara Subramanian of Columbus was charged Friday with felony leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and felony passing a school bus when the arm signal is extended causing death.
He’s being held on a $1.25 million bond.
Bartholomew County prosecutors requested that since Subramanian is a citizen of India and in the U.S. on a work visa, that he be required to surrender his passport to the court before posting bond.
Lily Streeval of Columbus was struck and killed Monday morning.