Man charged in death of student waiting to board school bus

News
Posted: / Updated:

Crime scene tape cordons off a school bus as police officers from the Indiana State Police, Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department and Columbus Police Department investigate a hit and run involving a student and a vehicle at a bus stop on South Gladstone Avenue in Columbus, Ind., Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (Mike Wolanin/The Republic via AP)

COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — Prosecutors have formally charged a man in the hit-and-run death of a 16-year-old southern Indiana high school student preparing to board a school bus.

Court records show 25-year-old Shiam Sunder Shankara Subramanian of Columbus was charged Friday with felony leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and felony passing a school bus when the arm signal is extended causing death.

He’s being held on a $1.25 million bond.

Bartholomew County prosecutors requested that since Subramanian is a citizen of India and in the U.S. on a work visa, that he be required to surrender his passport to the court before posting bond.

Lily Streeval of Columbus was struck and killed Monday morning.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories