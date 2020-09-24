Man hands out gift cards to thank Henderson Police

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — When Henderson Police arrived at work Wednesday afternoon, they were greeted by a man who wanted to show his appreciation for the officers.

Don Summers says he has been upset by recent talk about defunding the police and after two California deputies were shot in their patrol car, he wanted to come out and show his support for local officers.

He handed out $5 gift cards and held a sign that said thank you outside the police department.

“I don’t know where else in the world, I’m sure other countries have great police departments but USA has to be right up there at number one,” Summers said. “I just want them to know that I appreciate them doing their job. You put on that badge and that’s a target.”

Summers hopes he inspires others around the Tri-State to show their support for law enforcement as well.

(This story was originally published on September 23, 2020)