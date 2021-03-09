Man involved in search for missing teen reflects on own loss

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – Over the last two months, search and rescue crews have spent long hours looking for Jacob Stover who went missing on January 10. Two weeks into him going missing, the family called upon the help of Keith Cormican. He is the founder of Bruce’s Legacy, a non-profit based out of Wisconsin. The organization helps with search and recovery.

He has his own powerful story on why these search efforts have personal meaning to him and why water safety and training is first and foremost.

Bruce’s Legacy was started after Cormican lost his brother, Bruce, a firefighter who died while searching for a victim who drowned in a strong current.

Cormican says he believes a lack of training killed his brother. So he devoted several years to training to help other fire & rescue departments. His organization uses sonar technology which was also used in the search for Stover.

“His family was very strong, they were willing to do anything to get their son back. Now that was very hard to not be able to do that for them,” he said.

Cormican says the high water and brush conditions along the Ohio River made search efforts extremely difficult.

“That Ohio River is a very vicious river. You hear about all the water levels and the water coming down through there it’s just crazy,” said Cormican.

He said wearing a life jacket is key.

“I just feel for the families. Just seeing what they go through. I talked to Jacob’s family several times. When you see the things they have to go through in the process to see what they have to go through with their son. It really drives home the purpose of what we do.”

Bruce’s Legacy has been a part of 33 search efforts since its launch in 2013. Cormican hopes his story and safety tips prevent similar tragedies.

(This story was originally published on March 9, 2021)