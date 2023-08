HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office said one person was killed in a single-vehicle accident in Madisonville on Thursday.

Deputies said they were sent to an accident on Flat Creek Road. Deputies said a pick-up truck went off the road and flipped several times.

According to a news release, Michael Hallum of Calhoun died at the scene.

Deputies do not believe Hallum, 55, was wearing a seat belt.

The crash is still under investigation.