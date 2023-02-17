HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A man has entered a guilty plea in connection to the 2018 death of a 1-year-old girl in Posey County.

Court documents show Richard Kennedy pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent resulting in death. Kennedy and Samantha Burris were arrested in 2018 after 1-year-old Nyla Brantley died from head injuries. Police say Kennedy and Burris were babysitting the child.

Kennedy faces up to 30 years in prison, plus an additional 18 months for violating probation. He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 4.

Burris is scheduled for trial starting on April 11.