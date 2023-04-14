HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – An Evansville man has been sentenced to two years suspended to Drug Abuse Probation Services (DAPS) after a 3-year-old lost their life to a fentanyl overdose in 2021.

39-year-old Brandon Opperman was charged with Neglect of a Dependent Felony level 6 and Neglect of a Dependent resulting in Death Felony level 1 in connection with the death of 3-year-old Kamari Opperman in 2021. Brandon Opperman is one of the six individuals who were arrested in connection with Kamari’s death, along with her mother MaKaylee Opperman and Grandmother Amber Opperman.

The story began in September of 2021, after Evansville Police were dispatched to a home in the 600 block of East Michigan Street for a report of a child not breathing. The child’s grandmother told police that she had swallowed a fentanyl pill the day prior.