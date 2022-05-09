MINONK, Ill. (WMBD) — The search for an escaped man in a rural Illinois town has come to an end.

Javier Aguirre, 47, of Hoopeston, was found on Sunday at about 7:30 p.m. by the Clarksville Police Department in Montgomery County, Tennessee.

Aguirre escaped from a hospital transport van on I39 near milepost 28 in Minonk just before 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4.

It was reported Aguirre was a danger to himself and others, and Illinois State Police (ISP) Air Operations, as well as ISP K9 units, searched the area to no avail.

As a result of his escape, ISP investigated all alleged criminal damage to property by Aguirre during his escape, and the Woodford County State’s Attorney issued a $60,000 warrant for Aguirre’s arrest.