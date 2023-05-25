HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Campers at John James Audubon State Park are getting ready for Memorial Day Weekend as the manhunt in Henderson continues.

Authorities have been focusing their search right on the other side of Highway 41, not far from the park.

Campers we spoke to today say they’re aware of the search, but they don’t feel that they are in danger.

Cheryl Keeping a person camping on the grounds, talked about her thoughts on the manhunt.

“I don’t. I really don’t. It’s a small campground. He would be not very smart to come to a campground. Because it’s all open. There’s no place for him to hide.”

She says she locks her camper every night, no matter what.