CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WAVY) — Three people have died and two others were injured following a shooting on the University of Virginia’s (UVA) campus Sunday evening.

According to the university, the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on UVA’s campus.

The UVA police department confirmed Monday morning that three people have died and two others were injured. Both victims received medical treatment.

At this time, police said UVA student Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr. is a suspect. Jones is at large and considered armed and dangerous.

According to the University, Jones was last seen wearing, a burgundy jacket, blue jeans, and red shoes, and he may be driving a black SUV with license plate number TWX3580.

The UVA Athletics website listed Jones as part of the university’s football team. The site claims he didn’t play any games in 2018, but was on the roster. At this time, it’s unclear what his overall involvement was on the team.

10 On Your Side is still learning whether Jones is a current student at the university.

Christopher Darnell Jones (Courtesy: University of Virginia Police)

The University of Virginia’s Police Department is currently working alongside law enforcement to apprehend Jones.

All classes have been canceled for Monday, Nov. 14. Only designated essential employees should report to work today. University Transit Service have also suspended all academic routes Monday morning. Transit officials say they will re-evaluate their ability for service in the afternoon.

Counseling and psychological services are available 24 hours a day for any students who may need them. Please call 434-243-5150. Faculty and staff who are in need of counseling can use the Faculty and Employee Assistance Program by calling 434-243-2643 or b emailing the office using the FEAP website.

UVA President Jim Ryan issued a statement early Monday morning saying he was heartbroken following the shooting.

“We are working closely with the families of the victims, and we will share additional details as soon as we are able,” said Ryan. “This is a message any leader hopes to never have to send, and I am devastated that this violence has visited the University of Virginia.”