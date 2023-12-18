HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Grammy Award-winning holiday musical production, Mannheim Steamroller will bring their tour to the Old National Events Plaza on Monday, December 18.

This year’s show will start at 7:30 p.m. and feature classic Christmas hits from the Mannheim Steamroller Holiday albums along with multimedia effects in an intimate setting.

Founder and director, Chip Davis will celebrate over 35 years of his annual Christmas production, making it the longest running concert tour in the entertainment industry. “I remember when I came out with my first Christmas album in 1984 followed by our first tour. Back then, many in the music industry said that focusing on Christmas just wouldn’t work,” said Davis. “Now, over 35 years later, we are still going strong. I want to thank our fans for making us part of their holiday tradition, especially after the hardships of the last few years. Today we often see multi-generational families join us during the holidays each year.”

For more information or to purchase tickets to Mannheim Steamroller, visit oldnationaleventsplaza.com.