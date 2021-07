EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District installed four new map murals that show visitors all of the businesses, churches, ATMs and photo ops in downtown Evansville.

The maps are located inside two city owned parking garages, one on Fifth and Sycamore and the other located at the corner of Third and Locust. There’s also maps inside the Deaconess Clinic and Double Tree’s parking garages.

The maps were funded by downtown Evansville’s property owners.