March trial set for suspect in Indiana officer’s slaying

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana man indicted in the fatal shooting of a Terre Haute police detective who was also an FBI task force officer faces a March trial in the slaying. U.S. Magistrate Judge Craig McKee scheduled Shane Meehan’s trial to begin March 28 at the federal courthouse in Terre Haute in last year’s killing of Officer Gregory Ferency.

The Tribune-Star reports that Meehan, who is being held by federal marshals, also faces a Monday court hearing before McKee. A federal grand jury indicted Meehan on Wednesday on charges of murder of a federal officer, attempted arson of federal property and other charges.