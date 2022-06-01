EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – There’s no better way to celebrate the start of summer than with a farmers market! Evansville’s Market on Main opened for the season on June 1. The market will be open at the Ford Center Plaza every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. until September 14.

This is their fourth year running the market with new vendors, activities and services including the ability to use EBT to buy product. Evansville residents can also sign up for SNAP benefits every Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. There will also be live music.

Click here for more information and a list of this year’s vendors.