SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — The Martin Luther King Jr. Statue across from the Capitol was “toppled over” Sunday night according to the Secretary of State’s Office.

The statue sat on the corner of 2nd St. and Capitol Ave. It showed Martin Luther King Jr. stepping towards the Capitol.

The Secretary of State’s Office said 24-year-old Fernando Garcia Martinez was arrested and charged with one count of criminal damage to state property. He is currently being held at the Sangamon County Jail, and there is a bond hearing Tuesday.

The statue, which was knocked completely off the pedestal around 11 pm Sunday night, was taken to a Secretary of State warehouse. Experts are evaluating how much damage was done to the statue, and how much it will cost to repair it.

There is video of the incident, but it is being used by the prosecution and is not being released.