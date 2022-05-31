MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Multiple Grammy nominee, Martina McBride is having a concert on June 3 at seven p.m. in the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts. She has sold over 18 million albums including 20 single and six #1 hits.

She has earned more than 15 major music awards, and garnered multiple gold, double and triple platinum records as well. She is a fierce advocate against domestic violence and was awarded the Covenant House Beacon of Hope Award and Music Business Association’s 2015 Harry Chapin Memorial Humanitarian Award for her philanthropic efforts to help victims.

Tickets start at $50 and can be purchased here, or in person from Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Glema Center Ticket Office or by phone at 270-821-2787.

Due to previous rescheduling of this event, ticket holders are encouraged to confirm the performance date printed on their ticket and contact the Glema Center Office with any questions or concerns.

Limited seating is available due to the pandemic.