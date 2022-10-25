UNION COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – Come participate in a Halloween Movie night to celebrate spooky season! The event will take place at the Turner Building in Uniontown on October 28 starting at 5:30 p.m.

The $1 entry fee will cover a hotdog, popcorn and additional snacks. Hocus Pocus 2 will be shown at 6 p.m. and Halloween Ends 2 will start at 8 p.m.

Kids 6 and under are not allowed to be dropped off, a parent or guardian must be present. Officials say pickup will be no later than 10:30 p.m. and people are encouraged to bring their own blankets.

More information can be found here.