HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT)– Marywood Drive is reopened after weeks of being closed. This is good news for drivers who make their way down the Hwy 41 strip in Henderson.

Crews began work on the road after a sinkhole opened up near Hwy 41 in July.

Project managers initially thought work would last a couple of weeks, but once they started repairs construction workers realized there was more damage than originally thought.

After roughly six weeks of construction, the road is back open to drivers.