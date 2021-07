(WEHT)-- After 16 months, the national eviction moratorium is coming to an end this week. At least 6 million Americans are behind are rent. And landlords owe more than $20 billion. In Indiana, there's about 105,000 Hoosiers behind on rent. In Illinois that number sits at about 197,000 households.

Advocates and some lawmakers want the moratorium extended with COVID cases rising and the sluggish pace of passing out rental assistance. Although, the Biden administration says it's hands are tied after the Supreme Court ruled it could only be extended until the end of the month.