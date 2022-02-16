(WEHT) – For many students, the day they have been waiting for has finally arrived. Masks are now an option in several school districts. Some people are celebrating the updated policy.

“I’m grateful the mask mandate was lifted because I can have a more normal experience and see people and hear people a lot better,” said Castle Sophomore Lola Allen. She said she just moved to the area before high school and is excited to see people’s faces that she’s never seen.

Some family members say they are happy for the kids.

“I feel it’s very good because it’s so wonderful to see people smile and have facial expressions,” said Mary McCutchan, who has family members in both Warrick County schools and the EVSC.

Some say they feel like it’s a sign that better days are on their way.

“I’m actually very excited because it’s just good to know that some news is getting better regarding Covid,” said Martha Garrett, whose granddaughter is a cheerleader at Bosse. “And I’m certain that this has been really tough on the kids.”

For EVSC students, this is the first time this school year masks have been optional. But for Warrick County, this isn’t their first rodeo.

“Before Christmas we had them off for a couple weeks,” said Castle senior Caleb Niehaus. “Then once we got back they told us we were going to have them back for two weeks and then reevaluate. We still had high numbers so we kept wearing them.”

But not everyone says they feel the need to unmask right away. Cheerleaders Bre Garrett and Cherish Williams said they will continue to wear their masks in most places at school.

For bus riders, the mask mandate stays in place, which many seem to agree with.

“They’re in such a confined space and for a long period of time sometimes,” added Martha Garrett. “And they say this is airborne and there’s probably not real good ventilation in a bus so I’m kind of glad they don’t have that lifted.”

All in all, the news has seemed to spark some positivity during a tough school year for all.

Students who are exposed to the virus and have not been vaccinated or have not tested positive for Covid in the last 90 days will still have to quarantine. The mask policy is reviewed weekly.