MASONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Masonville Fire Department says it dispatched firefighters to Highway 1414 in Ohio County to help with a structure fire on Friday. Reports say the call came in at 6:45 a.m.

Authorities say the structure was fully involved when units arrived. Defensive actions were used to keep the fire from spreading. According to fire officials the house was not occupied but it was being used as a hunting cabin.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Masonville units were at the scene for two hours.

