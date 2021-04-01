Mass COVID-19 vaccine site to be held at Jasper Middle School

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

DUBOIS Co., Ind. (WEHT) – The Dubois County Health Department will host another mass vaccination clinic to administer the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine for everyone 18 and older. Johnson and Johnson is a one-dose vaccine and does not require a second dose.

The clinic is Saturday, April 17 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Jasper Middle School. Use the northside parking lot behind the school building.

The only way to receive the COVID-19 vaccine is by scheduling an appointment by clicking here or by calling 211 for those individuals who do not have internet access. Choose the Dubois Co. HD Covid Jvax clinic site for the one-day event.

(This story was originally published on April 1, 2021)