HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- After posting bond last week, former Owensboro Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Matthew Constant was released from jail today.

He has been in the Daviess County Jail since being arrested on charges related to the sexual solicitation of a minor.

Constant posted a bond last Thursday. Officials told us his release was delayed due to issues with his court-ordered ankle monitor.

During a court appearance last week, Constant’s bond was reduced from $35,000 cash to $3,500.