OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Previously known as the Daviess County Gun Club, the Mattingly Target Shooting Range will host a series of events throughout the remainder of the year.

Commissioner Larry Conder and Parks Director Ross Leigh attended the shotgun facility, Friday morning, to make a special announcement for Fall 2024.

“We’re proud to announce next year, on August 23rd through the 25th, that the Mattingly Target Shooting Range will be the host of the 2024 Kentucky State Championship Sporting Clays Event. It’s been a long time since we’ve had that event,” said Leigh.

Officials anticipate the championship’s 200+ registered players and supporters will result in over $370,000 in economic impact.

The facility’s last known host site responsibility dates back to the years 2009 and 2011. Leigh says the county is excited about the opportunity.

“Really it’s only been since 2019 since we, as a county, had operations of the facility. Those who it had been leased too had opted not to participate. We saw that opportunity and wanted to take it immediately,” said the Fiscal Court’s Parks and Recreation Director.

The 76.28 acre range offers both skeet and trap, as well as a new 10- and 14-station sporting clay course. Officials say the growing impact and name change don’t alter its ability to accommodate shooters of all skill levels.

“I think that to be able to come out and get familiar with it is very critical. And then to be able to just softly get into the sport.. We’ve seen a lot of families. It’s really great to be able to see the families come out and enjoy. You know even shooting a simple round of trap or skeet, and then maybe taking on our sporting clays courses at the same time,” said Leigh.

In an effort to prepare shooters for dove season this weekend, the facility will offer $25 sporting clay rounds with two course options.

Other upcoming events include the Haunted 7 Halloween shoot in October and a free event held next Saturday called ‘Take a Kid Outdoors’. Conder says, regardless of the age demographic, safety is the Mattingly facility’s largest driving force.

“[Safety] is one of the biggest priorities we have as a community. Make sure that our young adults or adults doesn’t matter who we are. Safety is number one. No matter what, no matter where, No matter how,” said Conder.