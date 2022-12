ALBION, Ill. (WEHT) – The Albion Area Chamber of Commerce announced on social media that their Christmas Spectacular is only a week away!

Officials say the day will start with breakfast with Santa at 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. at the firehouse. Then join them in the evening for the Lighted Christmas Parade at 5 p.m. in downtown Albion.

Reports say the night will end with a showing of “The Polar Express” at 6:30 p.m. at the House of Prayer.

More information can be found here.