EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) — For almost a century, the Hadi Shrine Circus has been a tradition in Evansville, Indiana.

The event is hosted by Hadi Shriners, who dedicate their lives to helping provide free healthcare to children with neuromusculoskeletal conditions, burn injuries and other special healthcare needs.

“The circus is the largest fundraiser that we have each year. It’s what keeps us viable as an entity in the community. In turn, [it] allows us to offer the many programs we do,” says Dale Thomas, a spokesperson for the Hadi Shrine Circus.

Jagoe Homes, a home-building and design company, has decided to no longer sponsor the circus due to its use of elephants.

In a press release from “People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals”, the design company thanked PETA for changing the world. It also says Jagoe Homes shared their hopes for all animals to be out of the circus someday.

Jagoe Homes declined to speak on camera but confirmed the statements made by its CEO, Bill Jagoe.

PETA states “the Hadi Shrine Circus in Indiana is among the last remaining shows still exploiting wild animals, who are confined to small crates, kept in shackles, and deprived of any semblance of a natural life. This year, the circus used camels, bison, and ponies as well as eight elephants from Carson & Barnes.”

In the press release, PETA goes on to say the head trainer of Carson & Barnes was caught on video “viciously attacking an elephant with a bullhook—a weapon that resembles a fireplace poker with a sharp hook on one end—until she screamed in pain.”

“We don’t hire anybody who abuses animals. If I thought they did, or we thought they did, they’d be gone. Every year we gain sponsors, and we lose sponsors. I don’t make any judgments, none of us do, on what people decide to do. We just go out and talk to other sponsors who are willing to come forward and help us. I think everybody has a right to spend their budget where they want to spend their budget,” says Thomas.

Thomas says they’ve made more money in sponsorships this year than years prior.

He says, as a result of Indiana law, they no longer utilize exotic animals but treat the eight elephants that remain a part of their acts with the utmost care. Thomas say they are working to grow everyday.

“When people improve, and the industry has moved beyond that. I would hate to be somebody who raises money based on things that happened 30, 40 years ago. I can tell you, they don’t happen here. They don’t happen in this circus,” says Thomas.