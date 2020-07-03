Mayor and health officials say mask requirement begins in Marion County on July 9

INDIANAPOLIS – For the most part, Indianapolis will follow Stage 4.5 of the state’s “Back on Track” plan amid the pandemic.

But there are some significant differences, including a mask and face covering requirement that begins on July 9.

The requirement applies to when residents are out of their homes in an indoor space (office buildings, retail establishments), Mayor Joe Hogsett said.

Masks are also required if you are outdoors and unable to socially distance (sitting in stands at a game, standing in line at an outdoor venue, for example).

There are exceptions: children ages 2 and under and anyone with a medical condition that prevents the use of a mask.

“I know that many will not agree with this policy. I know many more will feel inconvenienced by it,” Hogsett said. “This is a major change to what normal means here in Indianapolis.”

Marion County residents can apply for a free mask on the city’s website.

“I’ll sympathize with those who feel overwhelmed by the transformation of our daily lives. But I’ll be honest: I don’t have sympathy for those who may argue in the coming days that this simple, science-driven policy is an unjust burden.

“We’ve lost 125,000 Americans to this disease already. That’s more than the death toll our nation faced in the entirety of World War I,” Hogsett said. “That includes thousands of Hoosiers and hundreds of our neighbors right here in Marion County. Tens of thousands more will die across the country in the weeks and months to come.”

He continued, “This isn’t complicated. This is a piece of cloth that can save your life and the lives of those around you. And it is the right thing to do.”

He said those who chose not to follow the mandate were “dead wrong.”

“This weekend, we celebrate those who did the difficult things to preserve personal freedom. We don’t celebrate those who whined about it,” Hogsett said.

When asked why the city and county weren’t requiring masks immediately, the mayor pointed to the need for public education and awareness.

Marion County will, overall, follow Stage 4.5 of the “Back on Track” plan starting on July 9, Hogsett said.

That means:

Bars, movie theaters, cultural and entertainment venues remain at 50% capacity

Restaurants remain at 75% capacity

Most outdoor activities will be permissible

Need to practice social distancing indoors

But, in addition to the mask requirement, there are some differences for Marion County residents:

Indoor areas of assisted living will remain closed to visitors

Overnight camps will remain closed

Any event anticipating attendance over 1,000 people must submit a public health plan and seek approval from the health department

In addition, the mayor said an executive order will extend temporary street closures on Broad Ripple Avenue, Mass Ave and Georgia Street through Sunday, July 19.