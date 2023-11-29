EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT)- The New Year is quickly approaching, as there are just four and a half weeks for a new administration to be ready to take control and lead the city of Evansville.

Mayor-Elect Stephanie Terry held a news conference this afternoon, announcing her Transition Team. One of the Co-Chair’s of the Team, Reverend Adrian Brooks, says, “This is a historic time, I think we should all be excited”.

Terry expresses this is a time of extensive preparation, as she has been in talks with the current administration to ensure a smooth transition of power. She revealed the new website they unveiled on Wednesday, where residents can go to find more information on city government positions, apply for those positions, and see plans for the future.