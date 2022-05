FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – Mayor Mike Dreith of Fairfield passed away Saturday, according to Mt. Carmel’s mayor.

In a Facebook post, Mt. Carmel Mayor Joe Judge said Drieth passed away suddenly.

He goes on to say Drieth was a great guy.

Before becoming mayor, Drieth was president of John A. Logan College, Frontier Community College and Western Texas College.

We are working to get more information and will keep you updated.