OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Owensboro City Commission were joined by members of the Boulware Mission this month, as Mayor Tom Watson proclaimed September as National Recovery Month.

The Boulware Mission Center was recognized for the time they dedicate to helping men in long-term recovery. by offering faith-based treatment at their facility. Along with faith-based treatment, the facility helps men with job searches, financial literacy, and community involvement.

Mayor Watson shared his own struggles with addiction before presenting the proclamation.

“When I was 19, I was in a pretty good accident. They gave me all the morphine you could give [within] 24 hours.. every 3 hours, 24 hours a day, for 27 straight days,” said Watson. “So, this is near and dear to my heart that we have trained people such as Dr. Clark, that can help people in that same situation.”

Dr. RonSonlyn Clark says the recognition means more opportunities to help and improve the mission.

“We are being recognized as professionals. We are being honored in the community for the work that we do and it gives us the opportunity to tell people the treatment does work. People can and do recover,” said the Clinical Director of programming at Boulware Mission Owensboro.

Dr. Clark says the Owensboro non-profit sees about 200 men through their program annually.