HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Mayor Lloyd Wienecke and Keep Evansville Beautiful kicked off Arbor Day at Wesselman Woods and gave out free trees to residents.

Keep Evansville Beautiful is striving to create a tree canopy in the city, which helps the overall environment and counteracts the amount of concrete in the city.

With a grant from Centrepoint Energy, they were able to provide over 300 free trees, grown by Tom Guggenheim of New Harmoney.

Mike Schopmeyer of Keep Evansville talked about the planting of the trees. “Oaks, maples, and the trees have made this community. Evansville was made on hardwood trees, as you can see by the woods, behind us and where we are standing, so, it’s an attempt to bring us back to our heritage.”

The tree ranged from 10 to 15 feet tall.