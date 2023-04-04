EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke stood in front of the Rotary Club to give his final State of the City Address on Tuesday at Bally’s Riverfront Events Center.

“It was bittersweet to be honest with you,” Winnecke says.

Winnecke began the address by reflecting on the number of challenges and accomplishments the city faced over the past year, some of which changed the city’s landscape forever.

“The last year has told me we have a very resilient community. We have a community that will come together to support friends and neighbors when there is a house explosion, a Walmart shooting, or two of the largest fires in the city’s history. People come together to help each other,” the mayor says.

The mayor also says he is optimistic about the city’s future. Winnecke says the city has made strides in the past year in improving roads and walkways. He says the pedestrian bridge at Washington Avenue and US 41 is becoming a reality.

“Of course there were COVID delays, but today, the final design work is nearly complete,” Winnecke says.

Winnecke also says the Lloyd Expressway upgrades are nearing final design. That includes 17 projects stretching from the Posey County line to the Warrick County line. He says that work at the intersection of Vann and Stockwell begins in 2024.

“Progress comes with inconvenience and it will be inconvenient. So I encourage everyone, when those barrels first go up on the Lloyd, be patient,” he says.

The mayor completed the address by thanking the community for their support throughout his term. His term ends at the end of the year.