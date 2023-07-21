HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- As parts of Western Kentucky continue to deal with the aftermath of this week’s severe weather and flooding, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell delivered remarks on the Senate floor offering support to first responders.

“Yesterday, communities across my home state endured another spate of heavy rains. Flash flooding was especially severe in western Kentucky, where residents are still rebuilding after tornadoes pummeled the region just 19 months ago,” said McConnell. “First responders have been moving quickly to rescue and evacuate those impacted, and I understand that so far there are no reported injuries or deaths. I’m thankful for their heroic work to keep Kentuckians safe.”

McConnell also said that he reached out to the Mayor of Mayfield, for an update on the ongoing situation in her community.