HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – McLean County Judge Executive Curtis Dame has issued an open burn ban for the residents of McLean County.

Documents say the National Weather Service has indicated that there is an elevated fire danger, and due to this Dame has determined based on advice from the McLean County Emergency Management and the McLean County Fire Chiefs that an increased fire hazard exists.

Officials say the reason for this was because KRS 149.401. authorizes the County Judge/Executive to enact a ban on open burning when the County Judge/Executive determines that a major fire hazard exists, and a ban on open burning would serve to protect the health, safety, welfare and property of the citizens of McLean County.

Dame says it is ordered that all outdoor open burning is prohibited until such time as conditions exist that in the opinion of the Judge/Executive, warrant that this order be rescinded. He notes the provisions of the Executive Order shall be enforced by all sworn peace officers with jurisdiction in McLean County, Kentucky.

This order is effective as of November 15.