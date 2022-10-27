MCLEAN COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – The McLean County Sheriff’s Office announced on social media there had been rumors of a potential school threat for Friday at the high school.

Officials say the announcement was a joint one with McLean County Public Schools saying the potential threat was investigated. Deputies say the post was not even their school district.

McLean County Public Schools and the McLean County Sheriff’s Office say their first priority is the safety of the students and staff and repeat that the threat has been found unsubstanciated.