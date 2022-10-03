MCLEAN COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – The McLean County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) put out a reminder about burn regulations that have been put into place for the Fire Hazard season.

Deputies say, Kentucky Forest Fire Hazard Seasons take place from: February 15 – April 30 and October 1 – December 15. According to KRS 149,375, all fire should be attended until they are properly extinguished.

During these seasons it is unlawful for any person to set fire to or to procure another to set fire to, any flammable material capable of spreading fire located in or within 150 feet of woodland or brushland.

There is an exception between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. or when there is snow covering the ground. For other burning guidelines, deputies suggest to check your local ordinances before conducting any outdoor burning.

More information can also be found here.