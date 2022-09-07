WASHINGTON, D.C. (WEHT) – The Local News and Broadcast Media Preservation Act was introduced to the Senate on Wednesday by U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY).

Officials say the bill is meant to give local broadcasters and newspapers a break from the ‘outdated’ government restrictions which they say are impeding on their ability to thrive in an evolving media environment.

The act would exempt print, broadcast and digital news organizations from federal antitrust laws to allow them to compete with and negotiate with national tech companies. The legislation would also allow locally owned broadcasts to better compete against tech companies by allowing the broadcast companies to merge without government interference.

“With the rise of social media and an ever-changing media landscape, it is imperative that our local newspapers and broadcasters are given the freedom to adapt,” said Senator Paul. “My Local News and Broadcast Media Preservation Act gets government out of the way and frees broadcast media from the restrictions currently hindering their ability to better serve their customers.”

The legislation would also eliminate the local and national caps on radio and television ownership. Paul says the bill is meant to create an environment suitable with maximum flexibility for both competition and regulation.

You can read the full version of the bill here.